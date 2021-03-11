'We are very much not a racist family', says Prince William after Harry, Meghan Markle interview

Prince Harry and Meghan MArkle (Image: AP)

British royal Prince William on March 11 denied allegations that his family is racist. His statement came days after his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview to talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

“We are very much not a racist family,” he said, adding he has not spoken to Prince Harry since the interview.

The Duke of Cambridge said: “I haven't spoken to him (Harry) yet, but I plan to.”

William spoke to the media while on a visit to a school in east London with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry and Meghan had made a series of shocking claims about the “bullying and harassment” they faced before they decided to step down as senior members of the British Royal family. This included claims of racism, alleging that the palace was concerned about royal baby Archie’s complexion.

Notably, the father of the Duchess of Sussex -- Thomas Markle – had also said on March 9 that he does not believe the British royals are racist.

Reacting to the comment that one-year-old Archie was denied the title of prince because there were concerns “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”, Meghan Markle’s father said: “I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.”

“The thing about what colour will the baby be or how dark will the baby be; I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody ... It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist.”

With agency inputs.