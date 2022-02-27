English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    UN nuclear watchdog to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

    Russian forces have seized the spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident at a now-defunct power plant.

    Reuters
    February 27, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST
    People gather in front of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on February 25. (Image: AFP)

    People gather in front of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on February 25. (Image: AFP)

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday about Ukraine, where war is raging in a country with four operational nuclear power plants and various waste facilities including Chernobyl.

    Board members Canada and Poland called the meeting at the request of Ukraine, which is not on the Board, diplomats said. International Atomic Energy Agency member states that are not on the Board, like Ukraine, can call a Board meeting but the possible range of topics is wider if a Board member calls one.

    "The IAEA Board of Governors will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in Ukraine," the IAEA said in a statement, confirming a report by Reuters.

    The agenda item for the 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) meeting is: "The safety, security and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine," a diplomat said.

    Catch all the live updates of Russia-Ukraine military conflict

    Close

    Related stories

    Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began last week, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has expressed concern and "called on all parties to refrain from any measures or actions that could jeopardize the security of nuclear material, and the safe operation of all nuclear facilities".

    Russian forces have seized the spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident at a now-defunct power plant. Staff on duty there have not been changed since Thursday, the IAEA said on Saturday, citing Ukraine's nuclear regulator.

    Staff at Chernobyl must be able to work and rest as normal, the IAEA said on Saturday, meaning they must be rotated out to ensure the site's safety.

    Diplomats say Ukrainian authorities have also informed the IAEA that Russian missiles hit a radioactive waste disposal site in Kyiv overnight but there was no visible damage and the results of on-site radioactive monitoring were pending.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Chernobyl #International Atomic Energy Agency #Russia #Russia Ukraine Military Conflict #Ukraine #United Nations
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 06:22 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.