English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    U.S. pending home sales dive to two-year low in April

    Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes dropped to a two-year low in April, the latest indication that rising mortgage rates and higher prices were dampening demand for housing.

    Reuters
    May 26, 2022 / 09:09 PM IST
    (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    (Representative image: Shutterstock)

    Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes dropped to a two-year low in April, the latest indication that rising mortgage rates and higher prices were dampening demand for housing.

    The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Thursday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, fell 3.9% last month to 99.3. That was the sixth straight monthly decline and pushed contracts to the lowest level since April 2020, when activity was depressed by COVID-19 lockdowns.

    Pending home sales fell in the Northeast, West and South, but rose in the Midwest. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would decline 2.0%. Pending home sales dropped 9.1% in April on a year-on-year basis.

    Data last week showed sales of previously owned homes declined to the lowest level in nearly two years in April as house prices jumped to a record high amid a persistent lack of inventory. New home sales are also at a two-year low.

    According to the NAR, rising mortgage rates have raised the cost of purchasing a home by more than 25% from a year ago, with the steeper home prices adding another 15%.

    Close

    Related stories

    The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 5.25%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

    The Federal Reserve has raised its policy interest rate by 75 basis points since March. The U.S. central bank is expected to hike that rate by half a percentage point at each of its next policy meetings in June and July.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #home sales #Housing #mortgage rates #Pending Home Sales Index #United States
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.