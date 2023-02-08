English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Turkey, Syria quake: international support and offers of aid

    Below is a list of some of those announcements of support

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors in the city of Hama following a deadly earthquake on February 6, 2023. LOUAI BESHARA / AFP

    Governments and international organisations from around the world have responded with offers of support after an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria.

    Below is a list of some of those announcements of support:

    UNITED STATES

    Two U.S. Agency for International Development teams each comprised of about 80 people plus search-and-rescue dogs, will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday and head to the southeastern province of Adiyaman to focus on search and rescue, said a USAID disaster assistance response team leader, Stephen Allen.