Travelling to India from another country? Here's everything you need to know about updated COVID-19 SOPs

To reduce the risk of getting the new mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2 into the country, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for international passengers arriving in the country have been updated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

These new SOPs will come into effect from 23:59 on February 22.

Here's what you need to know:

Passengers will need to provide a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal before arrival.

They also need to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report, which should have been obtained 72 hours before undertaking the journey.

Each passenger is also required to provide a declaration concerning the authenticity of the report and will face criminal prosecution otherwise, ANI quoted the ministry as saying.

Exceptions to this will only be given to those who travel to India on account of death in the family. However, to seek this exemption, a passenger will be required to upload such details to the portal 72 hours before boarding. The decision made by the government with regards to this, as communicated on the portal, is final.

Airlines should allow to board passengers who have uploaded these details. At the time of boarding, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board following a thermal screening.

A similar protocol should be followed by those who are reaching the country via sea route, and the same procedures will be followed at seaports too.

For those arriving from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East:

While the same SOPs apply to those embarking on flights from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, travellers from these countries will also need to submit a Self Declaration Form (SDF) on the Air Suvidha portal, along with their travel history for the last 14 days.

While filing this SDF, they will also need to select where they plan to disembark: either at the arrival airport or if they plan to take further flights to reach their destination within India.

Based on this, a receipt of the SDF will be issued which will display "T", standing for transition, in easily readable and bigger font than the other text in the form.

Passengers will have to display this receipt to state authorities/government officials at the time of segregation at the airport.

Similarly, airlines will be required to onboard those who have followed the required procedures (i.e., filling out the SDF and uploading a negative RT-PCR test on the Air Suvidha portal which is taken no longer than 72 hours prior to the date of travel).

Airlines will also be required to segregate passengers originating from the United Kingdom, South Africa and the Middle East or transitioning from these countries.

An airline can either do this inflight or while disembarking so that those passengers can follow the due processes required. Airlines will also be required to make in-flight announcements regarding the required protocol and explain to flyers all the required information.

All travellers who are coming from these countries will be required mandatorily to undertake self-paid confirmatory molecular tests upon their arrival at Indian airports. Adequate arrangements for passengers awaiting their results duly following required isolation may be made at the airports in conjunction with the required airport authorities.

For those continuing their journey after initially arriving in India, they will be required to give a sample only at the designated area for entry and exit of the airport.

Only those transit travellers who have tested negative will be allowed to continue their journey onto their connecting flights. These passengers are also advised home quarantine for 7 days which will be followed up by the concerned state/district IDSP.

As for those who test positive either at the airport or while at home quarantine, or whose contacts turn positive, shall be isolated in an isolation facility in an institutional isolation facility as per the unit coordinated by the respective state authorities.

If the positive report is concurrent with the strain of the virus originating in that country, the ongoing treatment protocol, as well as home isolation/treatment in the facility, may be carried out depending on the severity of the case.

If the genome sequencing reveals a new strain, then the passenger will be required to stay in a separate isolation unit. Necessary protocol regarding treatment will be given and they will be tested again on the 14th day.

Following this, the patient will only be allowed to leave if they test negative for the virus.

Read the full list of SOPs here: