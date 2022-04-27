English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Tesla stock drop wipes out $126 billion in one day

    The electric-vehicle maker’s market capitalization is now down more than $275 billion since April 4, when Musk disclosed that he increased his Twitter stake. That’s a drop of roughly 23%.

    Bloomberg
    April 27, 2022 / 06:21 AM IST
    Tesla signage inside at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. The owner of Westfield malls plans to sell all its properties in the U.S. as pandemic fears have sped changes to how people shop, according to the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

    Tesla signage inside at the Westfield Century City shopping mall in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. The owner of Westfield malls plans to sell all its properties in the U.S. as pandemic fears have sped changes to how people shop, according to the Los Angeles Times. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg


    Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.


    The electric-vehicle maker’s market capitalization is now down more than $275 billion since April 4, when Musk disclosed that he increased his Twitter stake. That’s a drop of roughly 23%. The dollar value of Musk’s 17% stake in Tesla has shrunk by more than $40 billion, almost double the equity portion he pledged in the Twitter transaction.


    Tesla’s stock price is sinking amid a broader selloff in equity markets around the world due to slower economic expansion and persistent inflation. In addition, investors have fled high-growth companies as the Federal Reserve prepares to embark on a series of significant rate hikes.


    But Musk isn’t doing Tesla any favors by providing scant details on how he will cover the $21 billion equity piece that he personally guaranteed. What’s known is that Musk is using Tesla shares as collateral in the transaction. That has led to investor worry that the Tesla chief executive may sell some of his stake to fund the Twitter acquisition. Those concerns are “causing a bear festival in the name,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.


    “Tesla has three strikes against it today,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “Apart from the worries about a share sale and a wider selloff in growth stocks, Tesla shares are also reflecting some concern that Elon Musk could be spreading himself and/or his bench too thin taking on this new challenge.”

    Close

    Related stories


    To be sure, Tesla did report blockbuster quarterly results last week. And prior to Tuesday, its shares were the best performers among the high-profile growth stocks in the NY FANG+ Index this year.


    Still, the risks to Tesla’s stock price remain as the uncertainty surrounding the shares continues.

    “Musk is taking a good deal of risk by using Tesla shares as collateral,” AJ Bell’s Russ Mould said. “If the electric carmaker’s shares were to unexpectedly crater, that could create a lot of discomfort.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Tesla #World News
    first published: Apr 27, 2022 06:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.