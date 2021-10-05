Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, Giorgio Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” (Image: Twitter/ The Nobel Prize)

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists -- Japan's Syukuro Manabe, Germany's Klaus Hasselmann, and Italy's Giorgio Parisi.

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann were cited for their work in the physical modeling of Earth's climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming.



The second half of the prize was awarded to Giorgio Parisi for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.

Goran Hansson, Secretary-General, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics on October 5.

It is common for several scientists who work in related fields to share the prize. Last year, the Nobel prize went to American Andrea Ghez, Roger Penrose of Britain, and Reinhard Genzel of Germany for their research into black holes.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

On October 4, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

Over the coming days, prizes will also be awarded for outstanding work in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace, and economics.

