    Sony's PlayStation buys Bungie, game studio with Xbox ties

    Sony Interactive Entertainment said Monday it would spend $3.6 billion to buy Bungie Inc., an independent game publisher based in Bellevue, Washington. Bungie makes the popular game franchise Destiny and was the original developer of Xbox-owned Halo.

    Associated Press
    February 01, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
    Sony has acquired dutch development house Nixxes Software

    Sony has acquired dutch development house Nixxes Software

    PlayStation-maker Sony is escalating its competition with Xbox-maker Microsoft by buying the video game studio behind one of Xbox’s hit games.

    Sony Interactive Entertainment said Monday it would spend $3.6 billion to buy Bungie Inc., an independent game publisher based in Bellevue, Washington. Bungie makes the popular game franchise Destiny and was the original developer of Xbox-owned Halo.

    Microsoft bought Bungie in 2000, but later spun off the game studio in 2007 while retaining intellectual property rights to the Halo franchise.

    Sony is one of the world’s biggest video game companies, but Microsoft has been ramping up its gaming ambitions, most recently by announcing plans to buy high-profile game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Acquiring the owner of titles like Call of Duty and Candy Crush would immediately put Microsoft ahead of Nintendo as the third-biggest gaming company in global sales, behind Japan’s Sony and Chinese tech giant Tencent.

    Xbox’s top executive, Phil Spencer, told news site Axios last year that we’ve learned a lot since letting go of Bungie. Spencer on Monday tweeted his congratulations to PlayStation for adding a talented team” to its game studios.

    Bungie employs about 900 people and is based not far from Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington.
    Associated Press
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 06:16 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.