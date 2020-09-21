Six months on, hunt for stolen James Bond guns continues

The hunt for four guns used by the English spy James Bond in the eponymous film series continues six months after burglars stole them and escaped through an open window. They had stolen five guns used as props in the James Bond movies, of which only one has been retrieved by the police so far, that too in a damaged condition.

According to a BBC report, the deactivated firearms that featured in the Bond movies were stolen from a collector's house in Enfield, north London, on March 23. The collection of guns were supposed to be showcased at a national exhibition.

The CCTV footage of the burglary was recently released, in which a silver car, believed to be used by the suspects – three white men – can be seen. The Metropolitan Police revealed that the three suspects can be heard speaking with an eastern European accent, but they cannot be identified as their faces are covered in the heist video.

Speaking about the case, Inspector Paul Ridley said: “We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near the scene of the crime… The stolen firearms are distinctive and will almost certainly be recognised by anyone who is offered them for sale.”

So far, police have recovered only one of the five stolen guns -- a yellow-handled Llama .22 calibre pistol that was featured in ‘Die Another Day’. It was recovered by police after it was discarded and left to rust near a railway station in Essex county.

The other missing pistols are: one Beretta ‘Cheetah’ auto pistol from ‘Die Another Day’, a Walter PPK from ‘A View to a Kill’, a Smith and Weston 44 Magnum revolver from ‘Live and Let Die’ and a Beretta ‘Tomcat’ auto pistol that featured in ‘Die Another Day’.