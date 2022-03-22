English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russian Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov donates medal for Ukraine refugees

    Dmitry Muratov, editor of Russia's leading opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was awarded the 2021 prize alongside Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their efforts "to safeguard freedom of expression".

    AFP
    March 22, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
    Dmitry Muratov (Source: AFP)

    Dmitry Muratov (Source: AFP)

    The joint Russian winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, said Tuesday he will donate his medal to help Ukrainian refugees.

    Muratov, editor of Russia's leading opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was awarded the 2021 prize alongside Maria Ressa of the Philippines for their efforts "to safeguard freedom of expression".

    Writing on Telegram, he said that he and the newspaper had decided to donate the gold medal to a fund to help Ukrainian refugees.

    "We ask auction houses that can put this world-famous award on sale to get in contact," he wrote.

    Muratov said he wanted to share the medal "with peaceful refugees and wounded and sick children who need emergency treatment".

    Close

    Related stories

    In his message, the journalist also called for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, the return of the bodies of those killed and provision of humanitarian corridors and aid.

    Novaya Gazeta said after conflict broke out in Ukraine it would not cover the events, citing new legislation on reporting on the military, which means media must describe Russia's actions in Ukraine as a "military operation".

    The legal move is part of Moscow's crackdown on independent media and online platforms since the conflict broke out.

    Last week, Novaya Gazeta's front page showed an image of the protest by a news editor who held up a poster condemning Russia's actions during a state television news broadcast, while it blurred out part of the poster's slogan.

    Novaya Gazeta has become one of the few remaining media outlets publishing viewpoints in opposition to the Kremlin.

    Since 2000 it has seen six of its journalists and contributors killed, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya.
    AFP
    Tags: #Dmitry Muratov #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 04:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.