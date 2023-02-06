English
    Pervez Musharraf to be laid to rest in Karachi: Reports

    General Pervez Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
    Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai, after a prolonged illness.

    Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to the country on a special flight that will leave for Dubai on Monday, media reports said.

    Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

    The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the UAE since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.

    Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to Pakistan on a special flight that would leave for Dubai on Monday, according to the Dawn newspaper.