App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan fails to secure $3.2 billion UAE oil facility

The oil facility was part of the USD 6.2 billion that the United Arab Emirates announced to give to Pakistan in December to help the country overcome the serious economic woes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Cash-strapped Pakistan has failed to secure a USD 3.2 billion oil on deferred payments facility from the UAE, a media report Thursday quoted Finance Minister Asad Umar as saying.

The oil facility was part of the USD 6.2 billion that the United Arab Emirates announced to give to Pakistan in December to help the country overcome the serious economic woes.

"Most probably, the UAE oil facility agreement will not materialise," finance minister Umar told The Express Tribune.

The development could again bring under stress Pakistan's foreign currency reserves that have so far been maintained with help of friendly countries, the report said.

related news

But Umar said the government has made alternative arrangements to meet its external financing needs for this fiscal year.

The reasons for cancellation of the USD 3.2 billion oil facility by the UAE could not be immediately ascertained, the report said while noting that the UAE had also postponed a scheduled meeting of the Joint Ministerial Commission last month.

The UAE has already transferred USD 2 billion cash into the coffers of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and another USD 1 billion was expected very soon, the report said.

During the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Pakistani authorities had hoped that he would announce the UAE credit oil facility following the same model of Saudi Arabia. Later, the February deadline was given that was also missed, the report said.

It will be a setback for the Finance Ministry that had declared fully bridging the financing gap on back of USD 14.5 billion financial support from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and China, the report said.

So far, only Saudi Arabia has given USD 3 billion in cash and its oil facility on deferred payments has also been finalised.

The development on the UAE front came amid a delay in finalisation of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the report said.

Umar said the IMF is demanding free float of exchange rate but the government wants to move ahead towards this objective in a phased manner.

"The timing and pace of adjustments on flexible exchange rate was a matter of difference but now the differences have narrowed down," he said.

The negotiations with the IMF are continuing since October last year. China is also expected to provide USD 2 billion dollars as loan next week, said the Finance Ministry that tried to downplay the cancellation of the UAE oil facility.

The USD 3.2 billion UAE oil facility was expected to take the pressure off from the foreign exchange market besides stabilising the official foreign currency reserves.

Pakistan arranged the USD 3 billion cash from Saudi Arabia at 3.2 per cent interest rate. The UAE cash support has been secured for a period of two years at an interest rate of 3 per cent, according to a written reply that Asad Umar submitted in the Senate last week.

Pakistan's foreign currency reserves stood at USD 8.1 billion as of end of last week that is inclusive of Saudi Arabian, Chinese and UAE cash assistance.

The government continues to follow a multipronged strategy to ensure continued stability in the country's balance of payment (BOP) position. The strategy has included attracting more foreign direct investment, sale of assets and bilateral and multilateral flows, said Dr Khaqan Najeeb, Adviser and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance.

He said as part of this strategy, all the maturing short-term commercial loans have either been refinanced or rolled over, which will help keep the pressure off from the reserves.

It is assumed that Pakistan's net foreign exchange reserves are negative by close to USD 10 billion, the report said.

Finance Minister Umar on Wednesday did not disclose the exact figures of Net International Reserves (NIR) held by the SBP, the country's apex bank.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 08:59 am

tags #Asad Umar #oil #Pakistan #UAE #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Bencic Sweeps into Indian Wells Semi-final Against Kerber

Coach Uwe Hohn Lays Out Pathway for Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Success

BJP-Shiv Sena's 6 Joint Rallies to Begin from Today, PM Modi and CM Yo ...

Global Refurbished Smartphone Market Slows Down to 1 Percent

Nvidia Announces GeForce GTX 1660 Mid-Range Graphics For Desktops

Preliminary Judge Ruling Says Qualcomm Owes Apple $1 Billion Patent Ro ...

Election Tracker LIVE: SC to Hear Plea by 21 Opposition Parties on VVP ...

Telegram Gains 3 Million Users After Facebook Outage

World Consumer Rights Day 2019: Know Your Rights, This Year's Theme an ...

A red traffic signal that proved lucky for many motorists

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

British lawmakers overwhelmingly back Brexit delay

Calls for boycott and hiking tariffs on Chinese goods not a solution

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

Top brokerage calls for Friday: CLSA downgrades TTK Prestige, maintain ...

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.