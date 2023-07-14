‘More Mbappe Fans In India...’ PM Narendra Modi In France | World News
Addressing the Indian diaspora in France on July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that French footballer Kylian Mbappe has more fans in India than in France and is a super hit among the youth.
PM Modi is on a two-day tour to France and will meet with President Emmanuel Macron.
Watch to know what he said!
July 14, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
