English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    ‘More Mbappe Fans In India...’ PM Narendra Modi In France | World News

    Addressing the Indian diaspora in France on July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that French footballer Kylian Mbappe has more fans in India than in France and is a super hit among the youth. PM Modi is on a two-day tour to France and will meet with President Emmanuel Macron. Watch to know what he said!

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
    X
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #France #India #Macron #Mbappe
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 04:35 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!