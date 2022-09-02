English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Meta, Qualcomm strike agreement on custom virtual reality chips

    The companies' engineering and product teams will work together to produce the chips, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms, they said in a statement.

    Reuters
    September 02, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

    Meta Platforms Inc signed an agreement to have chip-maker Qualcomm Inc produce custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality devices, the companies announced at a consumer electronics conference in Berlin on Friday.

    The companies' engineering and product teams will work together to produce the chips, which will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms, they said in a statement.

    The agreement signals an ongoing commitment by Meta, known as Facebook until last year, to Qualcomm's technology even as it tries to develop custom silicon of its own for the array of virtual, augmented and mixed reality devices it has planned.

    Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    The chipsets produced through the collaboration will not be exclusive to Meta, but will be optimized specifically for the Quest's system specifications, Meta spokesperson Tyler Yee told Reuters.

    Close

    Related stories

    The agreement covers only virtual reality devices, he said, and Meta will continue working to develop some of its own novel silicon solutions.

    "There could be situations where we use off-the-shelf silicon or work with industry partners on customizations, while also exploring our own novel silicon solutions. There could also be scenarios where we use both partner and custom solutions in the same product," said Yee.

    "It is all about doing what is needed to create the best metaverse experiences possible."

    Meta has relied on Qualcomm's chips for its virtual reality devices for years, including for its most recent Quest2 headset, which captures about 90% of the virtual reality hardware market, according to market intelligence firm IDC.

    The company is also investing heavily in technologies like pass-through goggles and augmented reality glasses as it tries to bring to life Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's vision for the metaverse, a concept involving an immersive set of digital worlds.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Meta #Qualcomm #virtual reality chips #World News
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 01:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.