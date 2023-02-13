English
    Look for lots of cute animals and celebs in Super Bowl ads

    They’re trying to reach the more than 100 million people tuning into the broadcast on Fox. It’s a pricey proposition: ads can cost as much as $7 million for 30 seconds.

    Associated Press
    February 13, 2023 / 06:56 AM IST

    Off the field at the Super Bowl, 50-plus marketers are having a battle of their own.

    They used light humor, plenty of cute animals and lots of celebrities to try to win over the more than 100 million viewers that tune in each year.

    “This was a warm and fuzzy year where familiar faces were far more of a presence than controversial themes or hard-hitting humor,” said CEO of Brand Federation Kelly O’Keefe.