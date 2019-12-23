Is Trump's Space Force in violation of the Outer Space Treaty?

United States President Donald Trump on December 22 announced the official launch of a special force for space warfare. US Space Force, the sixth branch of the US armed forces, has been set up keeping in mind that space may soon grow into "the world's newest war-fighting domain".

Explaining the need for this new military service that comes under the US Air Force, Trump said, "Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital… We're leading, but we're not leading by enough, but very shortly we'll be leading by a lot."

He added that the Space Force would help "deter aggression" and control "the ultimate high ground".



Last night I was so proud to have signed the largest Defense Bill ever. The very vital Space Force was created. New planes, ships, missiles, rockets and equipment of every kind, and all made right here in the USA. Additionally, we got Border Wall (being built) funding. Nice!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

The announcement was made when President Trump was signing the $738 billion annual military budget of the United States.

There seem to be no plans to mobilise the Space Force into the orbit at the moment and the job of the troopers will only be to protect the country's communication and surveillance satellites.

The US military chiefs believe that countries like Russia and China have already made inroads into space or the final frontier, having already developed airborne lasers and anti-satellite missiles. These, the US views as a direct threat.

But the larger question remains: Is this move in violation of the Outer Space Treaty (aka the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies) that has for long kept the celestial limits out of bounds for all nations.

In simple words, the 1967 treaty outlines that the outer space shall not be weaponised, in order to enable all countries to peacefully explore it.

Establishing a military unit for space is not prohibited per say, however, there are several restrictions and limitations that exist vis-a-vis such an exercise. Space militarisation as a process began very early, with the launch of Sputnik by the then USSR during the Cold War to exhibit their military capability.

Satellites are used by intelligence and defence bodies across the world. Even the Global Positioning System (GPS) we use so frequently to reach unknown destinations, has been used and maintained by the US Air Force for ages.