Hotel Influenza is paying $3,500 for staying and getting infected

St. Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development is ready to pay willing individuals $3,500 for staying in a hotel, if they are ready to get infected with the influenza virus. Their health and fitness will be researched to understand the effects of a vaccine.

So yes the hotel not only pays your travel expenses but also gives you a little extra just for coming? However, you’ll be exposed to influenza virus during your vacation! As reported by Forbes, the university has converted a portion of its on-campus hotel into a research hub for flu.

The hotel guests are exposed to the virus and their responses are evaluated. The guests act as paid volunteers in this human challenge study that aims to evaluate the efficiency of vaccines. Researchers are offering $3,500 to cover each volunteer's travel expenses and the rest as compensation.

However, it doesn't guarantee that the person may show symptoms or incubate the virus. If a guest happens to have been treated with an effective vaccine rather than a placebo, he might not get sick. He can be allowed to leisure in the centre's natural quarters and enjoy catered meals, television. But, if a person falls ill, he/she is not allowed to step out until the virus shedding is stopped, to prevent transmission. The 24-hour medical care will ensure the discomfort is kept to a minimum. The duration of stay is typically 10 days.

The centre hopes that such initiatives of targeted research will improve seasonal flu vaccinations with a long-term goal in developing a universal vaccination of flu. Organisers expect a pilot study will be up and running within the next six months. There are only 24 slots available.