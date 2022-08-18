English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Goldman cuts China GDP forecast on weak data and energy issues

    The investment bank lowered its projection for gross domestic product growth from 3.3% seen earlier, as it cut the third- and fourth-quarter estimates.

    Bloomberg
    August 18, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST
    China

    China

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecast China’s economy will grow 3% this year, slower-than-previously expected, after latest data showed a slump in demand and near-term headwinds, including resurgent Covid-19 outbreaks and power supply constraints.

    The investment bank lowered its projection for gross domestic product growth from 3.3% seen earlier, as it cut the third- and fourth-quarter estimates.

    Weaker-than-expected July data, along with muted inflation and sluggish credit growth “confirmed the lack of domestic demand,” economists led by Hui Shan wrote in a report to clients, adding that Covid-19 cases are rising, power supply is stressed due to the hot summer, and major new stimulus is unlikely.

    The new forecast is also below the consensus of 3.8% in a Bloomberg survey and puts the around 5.5% growth target set by Beijing in March further out of reach. Goldman economists are the latest to join several others in cutting China forecasts. Analysts at ING Groep NV and TD Securities Inc downgraded their full-year GDP projections to 4% and 2.9%, respectively, while Nomura Holdings Inc. -- which projects a 3.3% expansion -- said the market is still “too optimistic about growth.”

    China’s economic slowdown deepened in July due to a worsening property slump and continued coronavirus lockdowns. Major indicators including retail sales, industrial output and investment all slowed and missed economists estimates last month.

    Close

    Related stories

    The adjustments imply growth for the third quarter will be 3.5% from a year ago, slower than the earlier forecast of 4.3%, while that for the fourth quarter was cut to 3.3% from 3.8%, the Goldman economists wrote.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #China GDP #GOLDMAN #World News
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 07:42 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.