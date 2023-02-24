G7 threatens Russia sanctions busters with 'severe costs'

Zelensky participated in the summit and Japan is reportedly considering inviting him to join an in-person G7 summit in Hiroshima this May.(Source: AP/File)

G7 leaders, joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met in a virtual summit Friday and issued a stern warning to countries helping Russia evade international sanctions.

At the meeting, hosted by current G7 chair Japan, member nations emphasized their commitment to halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched exactly a year ago, and warned Moscow against any use of nuclear weapons.

"We call on third-countries or other international actors who seek to evade or undermine our measures to cease providing material support to Russia's war, or face severe costs," the Group of Seven leaders said in a joint statement.

"To deter this activity around the world, we are taking actions against third-country actors materially supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine," it said.

"We commit to intensifying our diplomatic, financial and military support for Ukraine (and) to increasing the costs to Russia and those supporting its war effort."

The statement did not single out any nation, though Russia has used Iranian drones in Ukraine, and Washington has recently warned that Beijing is weighing supplying Moscow's war effort. China has denied those claims.

Ahead of the meeting, the United States announced a new $2 billion pledge of weaponry for Ukraine and sweeping measures to tighten sanctions against Russia, as well as new sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian war machine.

Zelensky participated in the summit and Japan is reportedly considering inviting him to join an in-person G7 summit in Hiroshima this May.

"As far as deciding which countries and organisations to invite for the G7 Hiroshima summit in May, we will make the decision as the G7 chair after consultations with relevant countries," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Japan this week announced it would offer Ukraine fresh financial support worth $5.5 billion.

As well as joining Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow, the nation has already provided Ukraine with financial support worth $600 million along with hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of emergency humanitarian assistance.

Japan has also taken the rare steps of sending defensive equipment and offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.

It has not offered military support, however, because the nation's post-war constitution limits its military capacity to ostensibly defensive measures.

The G7 statement added that "we reiterate that Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable, and any use of chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences.

"We express our gravest concern over Russia’s continued occupation and control over the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant."