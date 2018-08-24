Flipping in criminal cases should be made illegal: Donald Trump

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump has made a suggestion to make plea bargains illegal in the wake of his former lawyer Michael Cohen admitting a host of financial crimes. Trump also added that people who are being prosecuted, decide to cooperate with the government and lie in exchange for a lenient sentence. He expressed his views during a sit-down interview with Fox News.

As per a report in The Independent, Cohen stated in the court during his guilty plea that Trump was involved in campaign finance violations. It was related to payments to two women who claimed that the President had affairs with them. One woman was a porn star and another, a Playboy model. Trump, however, denied all such allegations including Cohen's statements by saying, “He makes a better deal when he uses me.”

Cohen had pleaded guilty on eight charges, which included arrangements for payments to influence the elections, as per Trump’s order. Cohen’s lawyer has stated that Cohen possesses certain information regarding the President that may be of use to Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump claimed that Cohen had made some deals with the two alleged women without Trump’s knowledge. He added later that the money was from his personal wealth and not part of of the campaign’s finances.