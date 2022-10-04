English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Emerging stocks have never spent so many days since a cycle high

    It has been 594 days since the MSCI Emerging Markets Index closed at its peak in February 2021, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The previous record was 589 days that ended in September 2001, according to an analysis by Morgan Stanley on peak-to-trough spans.

    Bloomberg
    October 04, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

    Emerging market stocks have been in a record stretch of bear market, surpassing their rough patch during the dot-com era thanks to a surging dollar and China’s growth uncertainties.

    It has been 594 days since the MSCI Emerging Markets Index closed at its peak in February 2021, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The previous record was 589 days that ended in September 2001, according to an analysis by Morgan Stanley on peak-to-trough spans.

    The MSCI EM benchmark has fallen about 39% from last year’s high versus a drawdown of 66% during the global financial crisis. There are plenty of reasons to suggest that the weakness may last for a while, given an unapologetically hawkish Federal Reserve that will continue to boost the dollar and draw funds away from emerging markets.

    Uncertainties also linger over the outlook of Chinese companies, which carry the biggest weighting in the index, due to the country’s rigid Covid policy and escalating tensions with the West.

    Worst Selloff in a Decade on MSCI Asia Pacific

    Close

    Related stories

    “EM equities will continue to face pressure from dollar appreciation and weak US equity markets,” Jon Harrison, managing director for emerging-market macro strategy at TS Lombard in London, wrote in a note Monday. “EM outflows are set to accelerate as external conditions deteriorate.”

    An analysis of global EM equity exchange-traded funds by TS Lombard shows that the cluster of stocks last month suffered their largest net outflows since the onset of the pandemic.

    Still, Morgan Stanley’s strategists including Jonathan Garner believe a so-called classic capitulation trough could likely be forming as EM stocks have moved close to his bear-case targets and due to seasonal factors, they wrote in a note dated Sept. 20.

    Garner warned on May 10 that Asia and emerging-market equities are entering the late stages of a bear market. Since that day’s close, the MSCI EM Index and has dropped about 13%, underperforming the MSCI World benchmark.

    Six of the previous 10 bear markets in Asia and EM equities bottomed in September or October, Garner and his colleagues wrote in a note last month. They are monitoring 10 signals including the dollar’s strength, the semiconductor sector’s performance and the breadth of earnings revisions to call the current cycle’s low.

    Key Signals
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #China #Emerging stocks #growth #World News
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 10:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.