English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Elon Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Jeff Bezos likes idea

    Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos on Sunday backed an idea put forth by Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder, to convert the social networking firm's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter as few people are working there during the pandemic.

    Reuters
    April 11, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST
    Elon Musk said that Twitter Blue will expand the verified pools and make bots expensive to maintain.

    Elon Musk said that Twitter Blue will expand the verified pools and make bots expensive to maintain.

    Two of the world's richest people are pitching in ideas to tackle the issue of homelessness, suggesting that Twitter Inc convert its headquarters to a shelter home.

    Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos on Sunday backed an idea put forth by Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder, to convert the social networking firm's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter as few people are working there during the pandemic.

    Bezos tweeted https://twitter.com/JeffBezos/status/1513251374774972417 an article by technology-focused blog GeekWire from May 2020 about Amazon's eight-floor family homeless shelter attached to its Seattle headquarters, saying the initiative worked out great and makes it easy for employees who wish to volunteer.

    Bezos also suggested converting at least a portion of Twitter's headquarters, if not all of it, into a homeless shelter. Musk agreed in another tweet, calling it a "Great idea."

    Musk, who has more than 81 million followers on Twitter, started a poll on Saturday, asking users to vote if the building should be converted. The poll gained over a million votes in less than a day, with more that 90% saying yes.

    Close

    Related stories

    The chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, who frequently tweets about his company and other topics, has been known to leave people confused as to whether he is joking. However, Musk clarified this time he was not joking. "I'm serious about this one btw," he tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1513199588454264832, following up on the topic on Sunday.

    A separate poll https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1513045405029711878 by Musk on Sunday asked if "w" should be deleted from Twitter's name, leaving two voting options, "yes" and "of course."

    Musk had suggested a raft of changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service on Saturday, including reducing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos #Twitter #World News
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 06:10 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.