PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

DoorDash to price shares at $102 for stock debut: Reports

DoorDash would be valued at $32.4 billion based on outstanding common stock alone, not adding in private stakes being held by insiders.

AFP
Dec 9, 2020 / 02:43 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

DoorDash is aiming high with an opening share price of $102, valuing the food delivery startup at $38.7 billion overall for its stock market debut Wednesday, according to US media reports.

The initial public offering price reported by CNBC and the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, is above the range that the popular food delivery startup had previously set for its initial public offering of shares.

DoorDash would be valued at $32.4 billion based on outstanding common stock alone, not adding in private stakes being held by insiders.

That is still more than double the $16 billion that DoorDash was deemed worth during a private funding round in June.

San Francisco-based DoorDash is out to raise more than $3 billion with the share offering.

Close

Related stories

Delivery of meals and groceries has boomed during the pandemic, with restaurants offering no or limited dine-in options and people fearful of exposure to COVID-19.

DoorDash, which competes with GrubHub and Uber Eats, operates a leading online platform connecting people ordering food with those willing to deliver it.

DoorDash is on track to take in some $2 billion in revenue this year on growing demand during the pandemic, the food delivery startup said in a prior filing.

The startup reported losses totaling $149 million in the first nine months of 2020 on revenues of $1.9 billion as sales more than tripled from the prior year.

"We have a history of net losses, we anticipate increasing expenses in the future," the company said in a filing.

"We have expended and expect to continue to expend substantial financial and other resources on developing our platform... expanding into new markets and geographies, and increasing our sales and marketing efforts."

The startup boasts having more than a million delivery people, referred to as "Dashers," and more than 18 million customers.

DoorDash has said surveys showed that as of October it had a 50 percent share of the US meal delivery market, and was twice as large as its nearest competitor, Uber Eats.

DoorDash co-founder and chief executive Tony Xu said in a filing that the startup fulfills the American dream for his family, which came to the US from China when he was five years old.

The company will make its debut on Wall Street on the New York Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DASH with the opening bell on Wednesday..

DoorDash has followed in the footsteps of other tech startups regarding company governance, offering an assortment of share types that will result in co-founder Xu maintaining control.
AFP
TAGS: #Business #DoorDash #International Markets #stocks #World News
first published: Dec 9, 2020 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.