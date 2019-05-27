App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 11:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Donald Trump presses Japan over trade gap, expects 'good things' from North Korea

Trump is on a four-day state visit to Japan meant to showcase the alliance between the two nations, but which has also been shadowed by trade tensions.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday to even out a trade imbalance with the United States and expressed confidence, despite Japanese wariness, that "good things" would come from North Korea.

Trump is on a four-day state visit to Japan meant to showcase the alliance between the two nations, but which has also been shadowed by trade tensions.

Trump explicitly linked trade and security, a connection that disturbs Tokyo, whose alliance with Washington stands at the core of its defence policies.

"It's all a balance sheet thing," he said. "When I talk about a security threat, I talk about a balance sheet.

related news

"In order to have $716 billion dollars a year in military expenditures, you have to have a lot of money coming in," he said, adding that Japan had bought "tremendous amounts" of U.S. military gear.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that he expected big moves on trade would wait until after Japan's upper house election in July.

"Trade-wise, I think we'll be announcing some things, probably in August, that will be very good for both countries," Trump said on Monday. "We'll get the balance of trade, I think, straightened out rapidly."

Abe, who has developed close personal ties with Trump since the U.S. leader came to office, stressed the closeness of ties.

"I am determined to demonstrate at home and abroad the very strong bond" he said of the alliance in Japan's new Reiwa era, which began on May 1 when Emperor Naruhito inherited the throne.

Earlier, Trump was greeted by Naruhito and his Harvard-educated wife at the imperial palace in Tokyo in a formal welcome ceremony broadcast live on national television.

He became the first foreign dignitary to be received by the monarch since the latter inherited the throne after his father, Akihito, stepped down in the first abdication by a Japanese emperor in two centuries.

Trump gave a slight bow and he and First Lady Melania Trump shook hands with the imperial pair before entering the palace, to be met by Abe and his wife, Akie, among others.

The president and emperor and their wives returned outside to walk a red carpet and stand under a hot sun while a military band played the national anthems of both countries.

RED CARPET, POLICY DIFFERENCES

Trump then walked the red carpet again, waving at assembled school children and inspecting Japanese troops before a military band played a formal salute as he stood solemnly on a raised platform.

Trump has made clear he was pleased to have the honour of the first reception with the emperor, who is hosting a lavish state dinner for the U.S. leader and his wife on Monday.

The two leaders have put on a show of friendship but have policy disagreements over trade and North Korea.

Trump has threatened to target Japanese automakers with high tariffs in his effort to cut the U.S. trade surplus and get a two-way trade pact with Tokyo.

Trump has also spearheaded an expensive trade dispute with China. That trade war between the world's two largest economies has hurt markets worldwide and confounded U.S. allies, including Japan and the European Union.

Such allies share U.S. concerns about Chinese practices but object to Trump's hardball tactics.

Abe and Trump are also set to discuss North Korea and Iran.

"I personally think that lots of good things will come with North Korea. I feel that. I may be right, I may be wrong, but I feel that," Trump said on Monday.

On Sunday, Trump had said he was not worried about a recent missile launch by North Korea. That put him at odds with his own national security adviser, John Bolton, who said on Saturday Pyongyang's recent short-range missile tests violated United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Japan shares Bolton's view.

Abe is considering a trip to Iran next month, domestic media said, to try to soothe rising tension between Tehran and Washington. Trump said Abe had spoken to him on the subject.

"We‘ll see what happens," Trump said. "But I know for a fact that the prime minister is very close with the leadership of Iran, and we‘ll see what happens."

Also on Monday, Trump will meet families of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang decades ago.
First Published on May 27, 2019 11:08 am

tags #World News

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

Beckham at 44 is Still Better than Lingard: Manchester United Fans Swo ...

Confused Pakistani Anchor Thinks PM Modi Was Talking About IAF Pilot A ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.