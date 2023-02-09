English
    Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in major revamp by CEO Bob Iger

    The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST
    Disney

    Walt Disney Co on Wednesday announced a sweeping restructuring under recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger, cutting 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make its streaming business profitable.

    The layoffs represent an estimated 3.6% of Disney's global workforce.

    Shares of Disney rose 4.7% to $117.22 in after-hours trading.

    The steps, including a promise to reinstate a dividend for shareholders, addressed some of the criticism from activist investor Nelson Peltz that the Mouse House was overspending on streaming.