COVID-19 impact | The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is in limbo as makers are 'scared to death' to film Season 4

The fourth season of Amazon Prime Video’s award-winning show 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', which spans the life of a Jewish housewife – Miriam Midge Maisel, is not likely to be aired anytime soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs Maisel is in limbo at the moment with regards to starting production. However, the makers of the show -- Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino -- have said they will start filming for season four as soon as it is safe.

Commenting on the delay in production, the couple said: “King COVID is the showrunner right now.”

The show that has bagged several Emmys over the years is looking forward to the upcoming season of the awards, but the showrunners are certain things will be different this year. How? As Sherman Palladino says: “I am enjoying everyone pretending like people are going to get dressed up and bother to shave their legs when they are going to be sitting in their kitchen.”

The couple added, even a nice postcard would be welcome at the moment or a "10 percent off on a pizza!"

The showrunners then went on to discuss the filming of season four of their hit 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' and said starting production work right now seems daunting. They added: “It remains to be seen whether productions are going to be fully running before there is a vaccine.”

The Palladinos said they are scared to death about the COVID-19 situation and that everyone is kind of in the same boat. They asserted that they “know what happens in season four — we could write it,” only there is no telling when they could begin producing these things.