COMMENT: Harley-Davidson hits Trump where it hurts most -- his ego

The poster boy of US President Donald Trump's trade war -- Harley-Davidson -- just embarrassed him by deciding to take part of its manufacturing out of the US. This happened even as Trump was picking fights on its behalf with every country he could find on the map. He had even blamed India, among other countries, for having restrictive tariffs that affected sales of companies like the American bike maker.

Trump has been imposing import duties on wherever he felt Americans had not been given a fair deal, thus triggering a trade war with many of the US' trade partners. After the US imposed duties on aluminum and steel coming in from Europe, the European Union imposed tariffs on 2.8 billion euro ($3.2 billion) of US imports. The goods on which duties were imposed were bourbon whiskey, jeans, and motorcycles, which is what Harley-Davidson into the picture.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Harley-Davidson said the retaliatory measures had raised duties on US-made motorcycles from 6 percent to 31 percent. The company said that while it does not plan to raise retail or wholesale prices, it expects an incremental cost of $2,200 per unit exported from US to the EU. In other words, the company will absorb the rise in cost.

The only way left for Harley-Davidson to avoid the tariff burden was to shift some of its production to Europe.

The American motorcycle maker sells nearly 40,000 new motorcycles a year in Europe, which accounts for 16 percent of the company's overall sales and is the biggest market for it outside of the US. According to Thomson Reuters, the EU tariffs reduced Harley-Davidson's 2018 profit by 5-8 percent. The full-year impact of $90-100 million is about 15 percent of the company's annual profit.

Even before the European Union had imposed import duties, Harley-Davidson was coping with the pain from a below-the-belt hit by Trump. He had increased import duties on aluminum and steel, and this increased its manufacturing cost by some $20 million.

Rather than creating jobs, the 115-year-old company was reducing its workforce in its home market. Harley-Davidson had announced that it would be closing a plant in Kansas City, and laying off around 800 workers there. Though the production was moved to its other unit in Pennsylvania, the closure resulted in a net loss of 350 jobs.

But the Kansas City plant closure caused collateral damage with one of its suppliers, Syncreon, planning to eliminate 207 jobs.

Naturally, Trump felt betrayed and took to his favourite mouthpiece -- Twitter -- to express his ire. "Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient," he said.

One could have felt bad for Trump had he not been the one who caused the disruptions in the first place.

As for Harley-Davidson, the Milwaukee-based company delivered the best message to Trump and other votaries of the global trade war. Companies will go where they get a chance to make money, fake nationalism be damned.