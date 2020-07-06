App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China says Bhutan's Sakteng Sanctuary is 'disputed territory', objects to development funds at GEF meet

China objected to Bhutan's request for funds to develop Sakteng wildlife sanctuary saying "it was disputed territory".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Even as China's LAC movements and negotiations about a retreat from its stance with India refuse calm down, the country has now made fresh claims over Bhutanese territory.

Chinese foreign ministry on Saturday said, "the boundary between China and Bhutan has never been delimited." The Sakteng wildlife sanctuary, located in eastern Bhutan, covers 650 sq km and has not been disputed by China in the past.

Beijing objected to Bhutan's request for funds to develop the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary at an online meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) saying "it was disputed territory".

Close

At the meeting, Chinese representative Zhongjing Wang claimed the sanctuary was located in an area disputed between Bhutan and China.

related news

"The boundary between China and Bhutan has never been delimited. There have been disputes over the eastern, central and western sectors for a long time,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.

In an apparent reference to India, the statement further said, "A third party should not point fingers in the China-Bhutan border issue."

According to a Hindustan Times report, Bhutan objected to the Chinese claim, and the GEF council passed the project for funding. "Bhutan totally rejects the claim made by the Council Member of China. Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary is an integral and sovereign territory of Bhutan. At no point during the boundary discussions between Bhutan and China has it featured as a disputed area," Bhutan's representative said.

Bhutan also reportedly conveyed its position to China through its embassy in New Delhi. The GEF Council, which had gathered to decide on funding for various environmental projects across the world, refused to record China’s reason for objection saying that the footnote would only record that China objected to the project.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:18 am

tags #Bhutan #China #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.