China says Bhutan's Sakteng Sanctuary is 'disputed territory', objects to development funds at GEF meet

Even as China's LAC movements and negotiations about a retreat from its stance with India refuse calm down, the country has now made fresh claims over Bhutanese territory.

Chinese foreign ministry on Saturday said, "the boundary between China and Bhutan has never been delimited." The Sakteng wildlife sanctuary, located in eastern Bhutan, covers 650 sq km and has not been disputed by China in the past.

Beijing objected to Bhutan's request for funds to develop the Sakteng wildlife sanctuary at an online meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) saying "it was disputed territory".

At the meeting, Chinese representative Zhongjing Wang claimed the sanctuary was located in an area disputed between Bhutan and China.

"The boundary between China and Bhutan has never been delimited. There have been disputes over the eastern, central and western sectors for a long time,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.

In an apparent reference to India, the statement further said, "A third party should not point fingers in the China-Bhutan border issue."

According to a Hindustan Times report, Bhutan objected to the Chinese claim, and the GEF council passed the project for funding. "Bhutan totally rejects the claim made by the Council Member of China. Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary is an integral and sovereign territory of Bhutan. At no point during the boundary discussions between Bhutan and China has it featured as a disputed area," Bhutan's representative said.

Bhutan also reportedly conveyed its position to China through its embassy in New Delhi. The GEF Council, which had gathered to decide on funding for various environmental projects across the world, refused to record China’s reason for objection saying that the footnote would only record that China objected to the project.