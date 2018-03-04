App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 04, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

BRI for shared benefit, not being imposed: AIIB

Observing that AIIB and the BRI are two initiatives of the Chinese government, Jin said they will have positive impact on the development of region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun has said the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government is for shared benefit and not something which is being 'imposed on any other country'.

Observing that AIIB and the BRI are two initiatives of the Chinese government, Jin said they will have positive impact on the development of region.

"AIIB is a multilateral developmental institution which operates by international standard, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is actually a platform inviting all countries to participate...India actually has huge potential of developing connectivity with neighbouring countries and thereby having positive impact on development," he said in an interview to PTI.

Jin further said the BRI is an initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping and based on broad consultation and shared benefit, and "not something imposed on any other country".

related news

India has strong reservation over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China's Belt and the Road Initiative.

The USD 50 billion CPEC project passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over which India has conveyed its protests to China. The area covers Karakoram mountain ranges, including the Siachen glacier.

India's worries over the 3,000-km long CPEC project connecting Pakistan's deep-water port Gwadar and China's Xinjiang stem from the fact that Gwadar, which was taken over by the Chinese, will become a future naval base.

The Gwadar port across the waters from Mumbai's port, housing the Indian Navy’s western naval command, provides a berth for China in the Arabian Sea and to the Indian Ocean.

As of December 31, 2017, Beijing headquartered, AIIB's board has approved 24 projects with a total amount of USD 4.23 billion in 14 member countries, including up to USD 1.07 billion in funding of five projects in India.

India is the second largest shareholder in AIIB and the country has been playing very important role in running the multilateral bank.

India holds 7.74 per cent equity in the multilateral bank, next only to China (29.9 per cent).

tags #AIIB #Jin Liqun #World News

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC