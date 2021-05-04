MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce evokes comparison with that of Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott

Announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce evoked comparison with that of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, another high-profile Seattle-area billionaire couple to part ways in recent years.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
File image: Bill Gates, founder and chairman of Microsoft (center), and Melinda (left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh as part of their work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Image: AP Photo/Gazi Sarwar, File)

File image: Bill Gates, founder and chairman of Microsoft (center), and Melinda (left) in Dhaka, Bangladesh as part of their work for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Image: AP Photo/Gazi Sarwar, File)


Bill and Melinda Gates announced on May 3 that they were getting divorced. However, the couple said that they would continue to work together at their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organisations in the world.

Microsoft co-founder Bill and his wife Melinda said in identical tweets that they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement. “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion.

Questions immediately sprang up about how the couple would settle their estate and if it would have any impact on the Gates foundation. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the one of the most influential private foundations in the world, with an endowment worth nearly $50 billion.

Close

Related stories

It has focused on global health and development and United States education issues.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," Bill and Melinda said in a joint statement.

This sparked comparison with another high-profile Seattle-area billionaire couple who ended their marriage in recent years and how it changed their philanthropic initiatives.

Another billionaire couple divorce

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019. In March, MacKenzie Scott remarried Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett and now focuses on her own philanthropy. She had received a 4 percent stake in Amazon, worth more than $36 billion.

After donating $1.6 billion to 116 non-profits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations in July 2020, Scott reportedly asked advisers to help her "accelerate" her previous year's giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott went on to donate a total of $5.7 billion in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for seven- and eight-figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organizations and racial-justice charities.

Bezos donated $10 billion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation #Bill Gates #Current Affairs #Melinda Gates #World News
first published: May 4, 2021 08:10 am

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.