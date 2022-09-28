At least 22 killed after two Ugandan army helicopters crash in east Congo: army

9. Democratic Republic of Congo: A country previously torn by political uncertainity and civil wars, the DRC is also plauged with healthcare crisis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country's most recent Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,396 lives. But violence in the country, according to the think tank, is also interfering with facilitating healthcare in the region (Image: Reuters)

At least 22 people were killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a Congo army spokesman who did not wish to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.

Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces.

"The [Uganda People's Defence Force] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," the spokesman said without providing further detail.