English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    At least 22 killed after two Ugandan army helicopters crash in east Congo: army

    Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces.

    PTI
    September 28, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
    9. Democratic Republic of Congo: A country previously torn by political uncertainity and civil wars, the DRC is also plauged with healthcare crisis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country's most recent Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,396 lives. But violence in the country, according to the think tank, is also interfering with facilitating healthcare in the region (Image: Reuters)

    9. Democratic Republic of Congo: A country previously torn by political uncertainity and civil wars, the DRC is also plauged with healthcare crisis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the country's most recent Ebola outbreak has claimed over 1,396 lives. But violence in the country, according to the think tank, is also interfering with facilitating healthcare in the region (Image: Reuters)

    At least 22 people were killed when two Ugandan military helicopters crashed in east Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, a Congo army spokesman who did not wish to be named told Reuters on Wednesday.

    Uganda sent troops to its central African neighbour in December to help fight a violent rebel group known as the Allied Democratic Forces.

    "The [Uganda People's Defence Force] have not yet told us the circumstances of the crash," the spokesman said without providing further detail.
    PTI
    Tags: #Army #Congo #crash #helicopter #Uganda
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 04:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.