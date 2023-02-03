English
    Apple blames rotten holiday quarter on supply chain, economy

    Revenue fell 5.5% to $117.2 billion in the December quarter, Apple’s biggest sales period of the year, coming in well short of the average Wall Street estimate of $121.1 billion. It was Apple’s first quarterly decline since 2019 and the first time the company has missed analysts’ holiday sales projections since 2015.

    Bloomberg
    February 03, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple Inc. reported its worst holiday performance in four years after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone sales, exposing cracks in what has been one of tech’s most resilient companies.

    The shares slid as much as 5.6% in late trading following the report, though they did pare some of the losses after Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook discussed a rebound in China, which is emerging from strict Covid-19 rules. He also said Apple’s production problems have subsided.

    The iPhone and Mac were particular weak spots for Apple last quarter, dragged down by a broader slump afflicting mobile devices and computers. The Covid restrictions in China added to Apple’s woes, making it harder to ship enough of the most popular versions of the iPhone. Timing was another issue: The company didn’t launch new Macs and HomePods until recent weeks, missing the end of the holiday quarter.