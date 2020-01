Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai calls for regulation of artificial intelligence: Report

Headed by Sundar Pichai, Google is one of the most valued companies in the world. But, they do not let it go to their heads as their slogan is simple, "Don't be evil".

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on January 20 emphasised the need for regulation of artificial intelligence and urged regulators to take "proportionate approach" when drafting rules.

Pichai, while speaking at the event hosted by European think-tank Bruegel, said that there is a need to balance the "potential harms with social opportunities" that the technology offers, as per a report by news agency AP. He added that the need to regulate AI is an obvious one, however what needs to be the focus at the moment is how best to approach the same.

One of the concerns pertaining to AI that he pointed out was its role in connection with facial recognition technology. Pichai said that while the technology can be put to use in the search of missing people, it can very well be used for "nefarious reasons".

The Alphabet CEO's statement comes at a time when governments across the world are looking at the ways to regulate AI and putting limitations to its use in various areas.

Sundar Pichai reportedly made the speech ahead of his scheduled meeting on the same day with the European Union (EU) competition regulator Margrethe Vestager. As per a report by Mint quoting Bloomberg, the EU is set to reveal a new set of rules governing AI and its use across various potentially high-risk sectors. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.