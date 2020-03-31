App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After a gruelling March, market may reassert bullish stance; Jeremy Siegel lists 4 steps for recovery

Siegel shot into limelight after he forecasted that the Dow Jones would reach 20,000 at the end of 2015. The index ended that year at 17,425.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jeremy Siegel, a professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on March 30 said that the worst may be over for the stock markets.

In an interview with CNBC, Siegel said that the stock market may have bottomed out last week and listed four steps to determine the staying power of this current run-up in stocks.

The US stock market logged some nifty gains on March 30 with the Dow Jones Industrial Average settling 690 points higher at 22,327 up 3.2 percent. The index has ended in the green in 3 out of the last four sessions but is still down over 12 percent in March.

Close
Siegel's 4 step guide to ensure bona fide stock-market recovery

  • Fiscal and monetary stimulus

  • Flattening the curve

  • Vaccines and therapeutics

  • Deadlines for economic normalcy

The first step has already been achieved, the professor said.

related news

US President Donald Trump on March 27 signed a $2.28 trillion stimulus package to aid businesses and workers threatened by the spread of COVID-19 that has killed over 3,000 and infected more than 1,60,000 people across the nation.

Siegel feels a lot more needs to be done to achieve steps 2 and 4.

Speaking on reinstating economic normalcy, Siegel said that a lot of uncertainty in the stock market can be removed if a systematic action plan for reopenings portions of the economy comes into play. He added that the country also needs to ramp up testing to effectively contain the contagion.

On Sunday, the Trump administration had extended social-distancing guidelines to April 30 from April 12, suggesting that POTUS may finally be taking the threat imposed by the novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 37,000 lives worldwide, seriously.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:55 am

tags #coronavirus #markets #world

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.