Actress Lori Loughlin's husband receives five months in prison for college scam

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, actress Lori Loughlin's husband, was sentenced on August 21 to five months in prison for participating in a US college admissions scam, hours before his wife is set to learn her own punishment.

Giannulli, 57, was sentenced by a federal judge in Boston after he and the "Full House" star admitted that they engaged in a fraud scheme aimed at securing spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

The prison sentence imposed by US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton was consistent with the terms of the plea deal Giannulli struck in May.

At a hearing held through a Zoom video conference due to coronavirus concerns, Giannulli told Gorton that he deeply regretted the harm caused by his actions. "I take full responsibility for my conduct," he said.

Gorton also ordered Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin, 56, will be sentenced later on Friday under a plea deal that calls for two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service.

The two are among 55 people charged in a scheme that saw wealthy parents conspire with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children's admissions to top schools.

Consultant William "Rick" Singer pleaded guilty last year to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of children to schools as fake athletic recruits.