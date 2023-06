environment Titanic Tourist Submarine: Why was it hard to rescue Titan submersible? The Titanic tourist submersible, which vanished during a voyage to the 111-year-old shipwreck at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, imploded, and the 5 people onboard are presumed dead. The US Coast Guard said that an underwater vessel has located a debris field near the Titanic in the search for the missing submersible. The 23,000-pound vessel named Titan was owned by OceanGate Expeditions. So, why was it tough to find the Titan sub in 5 days and what safety concerns an ex-OceanGate employee had raised for the Titan vessel in 2018? Watch to find out.