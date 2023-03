trends Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Opposition comes in support of RG after disqualification as Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi's Congress colleagues, and leaders from parties like TMC, Samajwadi Party, and AAP have come in support of the Congress leader after he was disqualified as Lok Sabha Member of Parliament on Friday. The disqualification comes a day after a Surat district court convicted him of a four-year-old defamation case in which he had made a remark against PM Narendra Modi's surname. Watch to know more!