technology Jio AirFiber To Launch On Ganesh Chaturthi | What Is Jio AirFiber & How Will It Help? | RIL AGM 2023 Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Limited, Mr. Mukesh Ambani, on Monday unveiled plans to introduce the cutting-edge Jio AirFiber on this year's Ganesh Chaturthi. Speaking at the 46th annual general meeting, he spoke about the immense potential of the Jio AirFiber and its ability to reach remote areas in India. Jio AirFiber boasts a remarkable promise of delivering download speeds of 1 gigabit per second. What is Jio AirFiber? Watch to find out! Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.