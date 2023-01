auto Auto Expo 2023: What Products Will Be Showcased By Eicher Motors? | Vinod Aggarwal Exclusive Interview Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VECV, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, talks about the products that the company plans to showcase at the Auto Expo 2023. In addition to that, he also talks about the alternative fuel technologies-based commercial vehicles that will be on display at the show. Watch to know more.