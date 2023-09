technology Aditya-L1 Mission: Countdown Begins For ISRO's Sun Mission | Scientists Offer Prayers At Tirupati Temple Aditya-L1 will be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2 at 11:50 AM. It carries seven payloads to study the Sun, four of which will observe the light from the Sun and the remaining three will measure insitu parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. This will mark India's first sun mission. Watch to know what the mission is about!