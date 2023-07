india Yamuna River Rising Water Level Reaches Taj Mahal | Agra Flood News | Uttar Pradesh News Yamuna's flood water has touched the outer wall of the Taj Mahal in Agra. The Yamuna River has crossed the 'low-level flood' mark of 495 feet in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. This has happened for the first time in 45 years. However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has assured that there is no threat to the monument as it is designed to withstand floods. But locals are afraid that the rising water levels could damage their houses and belongings.