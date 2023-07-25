business Tata Steel, TVS Motor & SRF: Stocks in focus post earnings | 5 Nifty earnings' results today Indian equity markets extended losses for yet another session amid volatility. The Nifty50 shut shop below the 19,700 mark amid selling pressure in FMCG, metal, oil & gas, and select banks and technology stocks. However, the Nifty smallcap index managed to close in the green. Markets will be reacting to Tata Steel’s Q1 performance today. The steel giant’s profit slumped over 90% YoY but beat expectations. Meanwhile it’s a busy day on the earnings calendar as 5 Nifty companies will hand in their Q1 report cards - Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Asian Paints and SBI Life. L&T’s board will also consider its first-ever share buyback. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Milan Vaishnav, Gemstone Equity Research and Renu Baid, Vice President – Research, Capital Goods & Consumer Electricals at IIFL Institutional Equities.