business MG Comet: A Niche Toy Or A Game-Changing Affordable EV? | The Drive Report Here's a look at India’s most talked about EV, MG Comet: Is it just a niche toy, is it a or game-changing affordable EV? Watch the review first on Moneycontrol. MG Motors has just launched the latest and cheapest EV in the market. A spiritual successor to the Reva, does the Comet EV’s promise of a convenient city commute make it a compelling enough buy? The Drive Report takes the Comet EV through the streets of Delhi to see if a micro EV is all you really need as a daily driver. Watch!