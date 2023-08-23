announcements Live: BRICS Summit | Delhi shut for G20 | Chandrayaan-3 countdown | Newspresso In this brand new edition of Newspresso, here are stories that you can look forward to: Latest from the 15th BRICS summit, where the leaders met to plot the future course of the bloc of developing nations. While shifting focus to India; Delhi’s city govt has declared government holiday from September 8 to September 10, in view of the G20 Summit. And of course, its D-day for Chandtayaan-3! Where Chandrayaan-3 will attempt soft landing on the moon. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira.