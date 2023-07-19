English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    current-affairs

    Live: 7th Day of gain for Dow | SEBI tweaks ESM framework | Djokovic fine $8000 | Newspresso

    A seventh straight day of gains for the Dow Jones making it its longest string of gains since March 2021. The S&P 500 gained 0.71%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.76% While back at home in business, SEBI along with NSE & BSE has gone ahead and revised the surveillance actions under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) framework. And from the world of everything that's trending Djokovic has now been slapped a fine worth with $8000 for smashing his tennis racquet after the Wimbledon finale. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira for your everyday shot of News.

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 08:07 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Newspresso

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows