English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    LIVE: China's inflation spooks Asian markets | 2 IPOs, 4 Listings | Chandrayaan-3 Images | Newspresso

    Investors will be watching out for China’s inflation figures today on August 7, which is likely to keep Asian markets under pressure. Two IPOs will be opening for subscription and four stocks will be newly added for trading. Meanwhile, tech biggies Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are all-set for that cage match — in fact the X CEO declared his much-awaited fight with rival Meta’s Threads. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira only on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 08:10 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Newspresso

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows