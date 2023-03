business How Can India Inc Bring Mothers Back To Work? | Women's Day | Indra Nooyi | Rishad Premji More than 2 million mothers left the workforce in 2020, according to a study conducted by UN Women. The study further revealed an imbalance of responsibilities between men and women and how mothers have had to sacrifice their careers to take care of children. So, what can corporations do today to retain their women employees? Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi and WIPRO's executive chairman, Rishad Premji threw some light on the issue. Watch!