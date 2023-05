business What does it take to be among the wealthiest 1% in India? | The Knight Frank's report 2023 Global real estate agency Knight Frank said in its new wealth report that in India, the individual wealth required to reach the 1 per cent threshold is $175,000, i.e. around Rs 1.44 crore. Monaco tops the list with $12.4mn, The USA is placed 5th with $5.1mn and India is placed 22nd. The question is why it needs just $175,000 to be in India's wealthiest 1 per cent while it takes 5.1 mn in the USA. Watch the video to know the entire story.