business Watch: Nifty Fails To Hold 19,700 As Weakness Persists | ITC & Kotak Mahindra Bank In Focus | Closing Bell It was a volatile day on Dalal Street, with the Nifty slipping below 19,700. FMCG and metal stocks were under pressure, whereas, PSU Banks, pharma and auto were among the top sectoral gainers. The Nifty gainers include Dr Reddy’s, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, M&M and Coal India. Among the Nifty losers are ITC, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Britannia and HUL. Broader markets were mixed, with smallcaps outperforming. RIL slipped on subdued performance in O2C business, whereas, the ICICI Bank gained after strong Q1. Catch Nandita Khemka talks about the newsmakers on her radar including ITC & Kotak Mahindra BK among others only on Closing Bell.