business Stock Market Live: Nifty fails to hold 18,000; Cipla drags Pharma Index lower | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty is trading flat with a negative bias amid expiry week volatility. Banks, pharma and metals are the big drags today but IT stocks are buoyant in trade. Among stocks in news, Cipla plunges nearly 6% after US FDA issues 8 observations for its Indore unit. Watch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the stocks buzzing in trade today!